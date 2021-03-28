Many U.S. graduations are curtailed again, but some commencements will go on without guests.

Yale plans to carry a model of in-person commencement for the class of 2021 in May — with no friends allowed. Harvard will not be even calling its commencement a “commencement.” It plans to carry digital degree-granting ceremonies and, for the second yr in a row, will postpone conventional festivities.

The universities of South Florida, Southern California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Vanderbilt, Rochester and Kentucky, amongst others, are holding in-person commencements, but with differing guidelines about friends.

So it goes on this second graduation season of the pandemic. Day by day, one other college pronounces graduation plans, and given the uncertainty created by the coronavirus, the choices are breaking in reverse methods.

Prairie View A&M in Texas plans to hold live commencements, at the same time as, considerably surreally, the president of the school, Ruth Simmons, will be delivering the principal handle at Harvard’s digital graduation.